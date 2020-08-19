LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana will provide an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits under President Trump's Aug. 8 executive order allowing states to use FEMA disaster assistance money for jobless aid, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.
State officials said it will take 2 to 4 weeks to make technical changes necessary to get the money into Hoosiers' hands, and the $44 billion national program will not last long. The federal government has committed to funding it for three weeks, they said.
Indiana joins 10 other states who have applied for the program so far in opting not to provide a state-funded top-up that would take the extra benefit to $400 per week, officials said.
Trump's program excludes the lowest earners on unemployment, providing the additional assistance only to those already getting at least $100 per week in benefits.
