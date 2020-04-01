LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Indiana's top health official says she is "confident" that testing for COVID-19 is increasing, despite official state figures suggesting otherwise.
Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's public health commissioner, said Wednesday that testing has increased significantly in the past few weeks alongside partnerships with Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly & Co. and other private laboratories.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,002 new tests Wednesday, down from 1,751 on Tuesday and 1,828 on Monday. Since Saturday, the only increase in new tests listed by the state was Sunday-Monday.
Box explained that new labs have started to test but are sending results to the state at different times.
"I'm confident that the testing is increasing, and I just think there are numbers that wax and wane there," she said.
In fact, she said during a briefing in Indianapolis, Lilly had its busiest day on Tuesday, conducting 458 tests for the state and 436 in a drive-through program that targets health care workers and others in high-risk categories.
The state still has limited supplies and continues to promote testing and quick turnaround for seriously ill patients in hospitals, Box said. But on Wednesday, she said, Indiana expanded its testing guidelines to include people with COVID-19 symptoms who have other health conditions, as well as pregnant women.
"Again, we want our providers to be the ones working with patients to decide who needs to be tested," she said.
Indiana also distributed 3,000 testing kits developed by Lilly to nine hospital systems where testing supplies are “critically low.” The health department did not immediately respond to a question asking where those hospitals are located.
Masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment for health care workers remains in "high demand," Box said. Indiana has received its third and final allocation from a national stockpile, and thus far Box said all health departments, hospitals and other entities have received gear they've requested.
Anyone with gear they wish to donate should email covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.
Indiana reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to more than and 16 more deaths. There are more than 2,500 positive cases statewide.
Meanwhile, Gov. Eric Holcomb pleaded with Hoosiers Wednesday to observe social distancing guidelines in the state's fight against the illness as he introduced a public awareness campaign called "In This Together."
"Our shared goal is simple and straightforward," Holcomb said. "It is: We need to act now and by doing so, we all are going to save lives."
"We know that it can infect the healthy. It can infect the young," he said. "Maybe you won't be infected. But we know that it will use you to kill others."
For more information, visit https://www.inthistogethercampaign.com/#flattenthecurve.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.