LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 481 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, continuing a drop in newly diagnosed infections in recent days.
The new cases take the overall number of Hoosiers who have contracted the disease to 28,705, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The statistics represent new cases between April 11 and Monday. While there is a lag time in reporting infections, deaths and testing, public health officials are closely watching for trends as Indiana begins to reopen services and businesses closed or limited under Gov. Eric Holcomb's orders.
Indiana began gradually loosening restrictions on May 4. On May 11, restaurants and personal services began in-person operations with social distancing and other hygiene measures.
The next phase is set to start Sunday, when retail stores can expand to 75% of capacity and gyms can open with restrictions. Also, according to the governor's plan, social gatherings of up to 100 people will be permitted.
Holcomb told reporters Monday that he is "not ready to turn any cards over" about any changes to the next phase. But he said he will give an update on Wednesday.
Overall, 15.2% of Hoosiers screened for COVID-19 have tested positive. As of Monday night, 189,330 people have been tested.
There have been 430 cases in Clark County, where 36 people have died, state data show. Neighboring Floyd County has had 38 deaths and 304 people stricken.
