LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —Louisvillians will soon be floating — er, flying — like a butterfly.
Airport officials voted Wednesday to rename Louisville International Airport for Muhammad Ali, the city’s boxing legend and humanitarian who died in 2016.
The new name: Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
January 16, 2019
The deal still requires finalizing a deal with an Ali family entity, but airport authority executive director Dan Mann said he expects that can be done soon.
The airport plans to spend $100,000 on marketing. The Federal Aviation Administration still needs to approve the change.
The airport’s “SDF” designation would remain.
This story will be updated.
