LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Board of Education picked Joe Marshall to fill the vacant District 4 seat in a unanimous vote Thursday.
Marshall, a teacher at West End School, replaces Ben Gies, who was elected in 2016 and resigned his spot on the school board July 1 to take a policy job with Kentucky Youth Advocates.
Marshall was among five finalists and 11 total applicants for the vacancy.
Eight of those applicants, including Marshall, have filed paperwork to run for the seat Nov. 5. District 4, which represents southwestern Jefferson County, will be on the ballot since there was more than a year left on Gies's term as of Aug. 1, according to state law.
The board is among the first in Kentucky to utilize a new state law giving remaining members the authority to fill school board vacancies rather than Kentucky’s education commissioner. The Harlan County Board of Education filled a board vacancy last week, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association.
This report will be updated.
