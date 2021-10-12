LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education reappointed Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio on Tuesday night and will begin contract negotiations.
The school board voted unanimously to state its intent to reappoint Pollio, who started as acting superintendent in 2017, effective April 1 and enter negotiations on a new contract.
Pollio’s initial four-year contract, which pays him $276,000 per year, is set to expire in March. Diane Porter, the board's chairperson who represents District 1; Corrie Shull, the board's vice chairperson who represents District 6; and General Counsel Kevin Brown will negotiate an extension with Pollio.
Terms of the negotiated contract will be presented to the board for its approval at a later meeting.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.