LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education will consider major components of a nearly $7.3 million plan to boost security at Kentucky’s largest school district during a special meeting Thursday.
Superintendent Marty Pollio is seeking board approval for his proposal to create and fund school safety administrators and officers during a 5 p.m. Thursday meeting at VanHoose Education Center, called Tuesday by Chairwoman Diane Porter. Members will also give a first reading to revised policies on school safety officers and review standard operating procedures for the district’s school safety plan, according to the agenda.
Documents included in Thursday’s agenda show JCPS has budgeted nearly $7.3 million for the recommended safety plan. Of that, $6.5 million has been earmarked for salaries and benefits for 66 school safety administrators, 15 school safety officers, 15 reclassified school security monitors and five district security officers.
The proposed budget only includes pay increases for school security monitors and district security officers, not their full salaries.
Discussion of creating an internal security team at JCPS has ramped up in recent months after the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined previous talks on the subject. The district has been without school resource officers since before the 2019-20 school year, when Louisville Metro pulled 17 LMPD officers from the district’s SRO program in response to budget cuts and a split school board did not approve contracts with other local law enforcement agencies for 11 officers.
The district’s plan calls for the assignment of school safety administrators, who will earn $74,514 annually if job descriptions and budgets are approved by the board Thursday, to every middle and high school and two to every assistant superintendent at the elementary level. Those working in middle and high schools would report to principals.
The Academy @ Shawnee, Marion C. Moore School, Iroquois High, Doss High, Valley High, Stuart Academy and Robert Frost Sixth-Grade Academy are among 12 schools slated for two safety administrators each under the district’s plan either because they have combined middle and high schools or because they have been identified as maximum-need schools, according to board documents.
School safety administrators would work in schools to build positive climates; foster trusting relationships with students, employees and other stakeholders; and handle school safety matters like threat assessments and threat monitoring, board documents show.
The district’s plan also calls for a team of armed school safety officers to cover schools within certain geographic zones. Most assignments will include between three and seven schools, and three alternative schools – Breckinridge Metropolitan High, Minor Daniels Academy and Waller-Williams Environmental – would have their own dedicated safety officer, according to the proposal.
“Each of these schools serve a very special population with unique needs,” an explanation of the district’s security proposal included in Thursday’s board documents says. “Therefore, we would assign each of these schools an SSO of their own. It will require close consideration to ensure that the right people are identified and hired to work with the students.”
The potential assignment of safety officers to schools in geographic zones at JCPS has drawn criticism from Rep. Kevin Bratcher, a Louisville Republican who previously told WDRB News that he hoped to tighten state law to require school resource officers to serve one school or campus on-site.
The legislation he has sponsored, House Bill 63, was on the agenda for Tuesday’s House Education Committee meeting but pulled from consideration at his request, according to the panel’s chairwoman.
Pollio has said his plan complies with state law because each JCPS school would have a safety officer assigned to them.
Safety administrators and officers would be required to undergo 60 hours of district training every year in areas like de-escalation, restorative practices, implicit bias, safe crisis management, trauma-informed care, bullying and suicide prevention, board documents show. Officers would need another 40 hours of annual training in state-mandated programs for school resource officers and Peace Officer Professional Standards certification.
The proposed budget shows 15 school safety officers would be paid salaries of $55,211, and annual pay for 15 security monitors, who would be reclassified as safety officers, and five district security officers, who would not be assigned to schools, would increase by averages of $2,202 and $1,371, respectively.
Other big-ticket items in the district’s proposed safety budget include $434,190 for a fleet of 15 vehicles, $89,712 for 42 body cameras, $42,336 for 42 sets of body armor, $30,744 for 42 Tasers, $22,500 for 15 two-way radios, $22,500 for insurance, $19,866 for 42 9mm handguns, $16,560 for phones and cellular service plans, and $11,805 for 15 laptop computers.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.