LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education will vote Thursday on Superintendent Marty Pollio’s plan to resume in-person instruction at Kentucky’s largest school district.
Three of seven board members have previously told WDRB News that they intend to support reopening classrooms at Jefferson County Public Schools. The board meets at 6 p.m. to consider Pollio's plan, which he offered during a speech Thursday.
Under the superintendent’s plan, kindergarten through second grade students will return March 17 followed by those in third through fifth grades on March 18 if the board approves his recommendation.
Preschool classrooms are slated to reopen March 22 in Pollio’s proposal while middle and high schools begin operating on hybrid schedules April 5, immediately after spring break.
Middle and high school students with last names starting with A-K will be in-person on Mondays and Tuesday and L-Z will be back in classrooms on Thursdays and Fridays, according to Pollio’s proposal.
Learning for middle and high school students will be remotely on Wednesdays under his plan, he said during his state of the district speech Thursday.
JCPS has not offered in-person instruction since March 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district expects about 60% of students will return to schools once in-person instruction resumes with the remaining 40% attending its virtual academy, according to the results of an ongoing family survey.
While medical professionals have said JCPS can safely operate in-person instruction with a combination of staff vaccinations against COVID-19 and mitigation steps, some board members have expressed reservations about the district’s ability to adhere to public health guidance, particularly social distancing.
The board's vote comes amid increasing pressure from Frankfort. Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Tuesday encouraging districts to offer in-person instruction by March 1 or once teachers and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The next day, Kentucky's Kentucky’s House of Representatives passed a bill requiring school districts to reopen classrooms by March 29 or get denied extra nontraditional instruction dates unless warranted by high rate of COVID-19 transmission in their counties.
