LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Devon Horton, chief of schools for Jefferson County Public Schools, has been named the next superintendent of Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Illinois.
Horton was hired as the district’s superintendent, effective July 1, during a school board meeting Monday, according to a report by Evanston Now.
Horton, who did not immediately return a request for comment, will finish out the school year with JCPS, district spokeswoman Jennifer Brislin said.
“He has been instrumental in strengthening our support to schools and leadership development,” Brislin said. “We wish him the very best in his new role.”
Horton, who makes $169,657 as chief of schools for JCPS and began working for the district in June 2018, has been in the mix for previous superintendent openings. He was one of two finalists to be the next superintendent for Grand Rapids Public Schools in Michigan in April.
Horton came to the district from East St. Louis District 189, where he served as a deputy superintendent starting in 2014. He spent 14 years as a teacher and principal in Chicago Public Schools before that.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.