LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Michael Raisor, chief operations officer for Jefferson County Public Schools, has been recognized by the Kentucky Labor-Management Conference’s board of directors as the state's top leader in working with labor unions.
Raisor received the Julian M. Carroll Kentucky Management Award during the conference’s annual meeting Sept. 11.
He was nominated by leaders of labor unions that represent JCPS employees.
Raisor, who has worked at JCPS since 2012, said the award demonstrates "what a willingness to cooperate and collaborate will do" as well as "the value of relationships" between organizational management and the labor unions that represent employees.
"We’re all in this work together," he said. "… Receiving this award not only validates the work that I've done, but it validates the work that our employees have done and the unions that represent them have done to come together to find solutions and work together."
Raisor is the second JCPS official to receive the Kentucky Labor-Management Conference award. Rob Tanner, the district's former director of labor management and employee relations who is now director of property management and maintenance, won the award in 2014, according to a list of previous recipients.
Leaders of JCPS labor unions praised Raisor for his focus on building positive relationships during his time with the district.
Brent McKim, president of the Jefferson County Teachers Association, said his union has developed a "high-trust working relationship" with Raisor and others in charge of labor relations at JCPS. That sentiment was echoed by Teamsters Local 783 President John Stovall, who said Raisor understood his union's perspective on issues and worked to resolve any problems that arose with those workers.
"I think he certainly earned the recognition," McKim told WDRB News.
Sue Foster, who represents JCPS support staff as president of AFSCME Local 4011, said Raisor has a clear vision for the district's operations and that he deserved the award.
"He brings a lot of positive things to the leadership of Jefferson County Public Schools," Foster said.
