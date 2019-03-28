FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- After six days of “sick outs” in a two-week period, Jefferson County Public Schools teachers took a different tactic at the Capitol on Thursday, the final day of this year’s legislative session.
JCPS and other school districts throughout the state remained open as lawmakers prepared to wrap up their legislative work, instead opting to send delegations to Frankfort. At JCPS, schools were allowed to send up to three teachers to the Capitol.
Emilie Blanton, an English teacher at Southern High School, said teachers had met with lawmakers like Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, and Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, before the House and Senate gaveled in for the day.
Despite some “imperfections” in the plan and some complaints that teachers had not crammed the steps outside legislative chambers, Blanton felt coming to the Capitol as delegates gave educators more opportunities to meet with their representatives and senators.
“We’re not here to chant and scream,” she said, noting that teachers filled the galleries of both the House and Senate. “We’re here to talk to legislators and listen to what’s going on.”
Beverly Walton, a special education teacher at Churchill Park School, said it was important for her that schools remained open Thursday and that lawmakers knew that teachers were keeping tabs their every move before adjourning this year’s legislative session.
“We’re keeping a watchful eye on what’s going on,” Walton said.
That’s a message McGarvey said he shared with teachers during his meetings with them on Thursday.
“Keep watching,” he said. “Keep contacting your legislators. The legislature goes out of session today, but actually the best time to get us is when we’re not in session. Reach out to us in our homes, in our districts, at our offices where we have a little bit more time to engage on these issues and listen to concerns.”
The move toward accepting the district’s agreement with the Jefferson County Teachers Association came after JCPS closed six times due to significant teacher absences in a two-week period beginning Feb. 28 and after Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis signaled his desire to see an end to future sick outs in a memo Wednesday to 10 school districts that had closed this legislative session.
To achieve that, Lewis suggested that districts enact policies that would allow superintendents to take more punitive actions against teachers who request sick leave and force schools to shutter. His goal, he has said, is to allow teachers to express their views on legislative issues without closing schools.
Lewis requested data regarding sick leave from districts, including names of teachers who requested sick leave, on the sixth JCPS sick out on March 14. JCPS has said it is reviewing Lewis’s memo.
Blanton worried that sick outs could not be a demonstration option for educators in the future based on Lewis’s memo. She hoped to see JCTA and JCPS work out a future delegate plan that allowed schools to send at least one or two delegates during next year’s 60-day budget session.
“Now that there is a microscope on, in particular, my district and my superintendent, we have to play by the rules,” she said. “And if the rule is there’s no work stoppages, then there’s no work stoppages.”
But Walton said sick outs should still be a tool that teachers can use in the future, regardless of whether districts enact new sick leave policies.
“He’s going to have to go after thousands of teachers, and it does borderline on taking away our right to be in our legislative process, and unfortunately that legislative process is during school,” she said. “So unless they move that to summer, teachers are going to continue to want to be a part of this process.”
A number of teachers who showed up at the Capitol Thursday voiced their opposition to Senate resolutions confirming nominations to the Kentucky Board of Education. By Thursday afternoon all had passed except the nomination of Gary Houchens, which was pulled from the consent orders of the day.
McGarvey told WDRB News that some felt that Houchens’s nomination deserved more debate on the Senate floor, though he declined to specify why.
“The way these members of the board of education were appointed and then what they did within the first 24 hours of being on the board needs to be discussed in a floor vote and put out there in public consumption,” McGarvey said, alluding to the board negotiating the resignation of former Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt and installing Lewis as interim April 17.
The state board later hired Lewis as the permanent education commissioner Oct. 2.
