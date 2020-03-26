LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools donated more than 40,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness Thursday as Kentucky and other states across the U.S. scramble to find as much gear as they can amid a global pandemic.
Crews loaded pallets of masks, gloves and gowns onto a truck at the district's C.B. Young Service Center.
About 5,000 of the coveted N95 masks, which filter airborne particles and are in short supply for healthcare workers across the country who are treating patients with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, were included in the shipment.
Eva Stone, health coordinator for JCPS, said the donation represents the district's stock of personal protective equipment that was purchased after the outbreak of H1N1, or swine flu, in 2009.
"This is a community issue, and so we want these supplies to go to where there's the greatest need," she said.
Locally, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has said area hospitals have enough personal protective gear to last several weeks. Officials at U of L Health have said the healthcare provider has just three weeks of personal protective equipment on-site.
Across Kentucky, the state is facing a "critical shortage" of protective gear for health workers and first responders across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear said this week.
Often, the state is forced to bid against other states and the federal government for the medical resources needed to treat patients who test positive for COVID-19, he said.
"We are having some success. It is not the level that we'd like to see, and no state is having that," Beshear said. "But we're fighting for it every single day."
For now, JCPS has enough protective gear for those working on-site as districts across Kentucky close until at least April 20 in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Stone said the district has placed orders for more supplies, but she's unsure when those will be filled as hospitals brace for surges in COVID-19 cases.
"It's like when I go to the store and look for toilet paper -- you just don't know when the shelves are going to be stocked," she said. "Everybody keeps saying it's being produced, but that's going to be routed right now to the facilities that have the greatest need."
