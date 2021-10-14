LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools will extend the deadline for employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or undergo weekly testing, the district announced Thursday.
Thursday was the original deadline for the district’s teachers and employees to make their choice, but JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert said the district was still working on the logistics of confirming whether staff had been vaccinated. A new deadline has not been set.
JCPS informed staff of the delay in recent days, he said.
“We won’t have a count on how many employees are vaccinated until that process is complete,” Hebert said in an email to WDRB News.
The Jefferson County Board of Education approved the district’s plan to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for coronavirus infection every week as a condition of employment on Sept. 14.
Labor unions representing JCPS employees, about 80% of whom signed up for vaccinations through Louisville Metro’s LouVax program, backed the new COVID-19 employment requirement.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.