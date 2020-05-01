LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rochelle Brown had four grandchildren in tow Friday as she pulled into Crums Lane Elementary to pick up their daily breakfasts and lunches, something she’s been doing ever since she first noticed the school’s drive-thru service while on a drive.
The school’s staff, wearing masks and gloves but with Derby-themed touches on what would have been their day off for the Kentucky Oaks, has made the process seamless for families like Brown’s.
With a quick count of how many children need meals in a vehicle as it pulls up, they grab black bags with breakfasts and lunches pre-packed for one or two students and place them on a tray so the driver can pick them up or have a staffer place them in the trunk.
The process takes only a few moments, and with a quick wave goodbye, it’s on to the next car.
Brown – who watches the grandkids while her daughter, an assistant principal at Whitney Young Elementary, works from home – says the free meals save her from having to cook every day. But she understands that if not for the free meals offered by Jefferson County Public Schools while classes are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many would go hungry.
“A lot of kids, if they didn’t have this food, they probably wouldn’t have anything to eat,” Brown said.
JCPS has served nearly 700,000 meals since schools in Kentucky’s largest district were forced to stop offering in-person instruction in mid-March.
Julia Bauscher, director of school and community nutrition services at JCPS, expects to surpass 1 million meals by mid-May.
Demand has been so strong that the district had to add a second production site, she said. To limit physical contact, JCPS moved from daily offerings to providing meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays every week.
Schools received their allotment of meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays in what has become a streamlined process.
“We have really gone into a very smooth operating process,” Bauscher said. “It was bumpy at first.”
The limited contact can be seen every day at food sites like Crums Lane, which is the fourth-busiest location based on numbers provided by JCPS.
“We’re using carts, so they place that meal on a cart and they’ll wheel it up to the driver-side window or the passenger-side window and that person will get that meal out of that cart or they’ll put it in the trunk, so essentially we have a no-touch delivery service,” said Gretchen Boyd, equipment and food safety coordinator for JCPS.
At food production sites, shifts and breaks have been staggered to reduce the number employees working at one time. The district has also implemented hygienic zoning to prevent cross contamination, she said.
No one who works in nutrition services has contracted COVID-19 thus far, Bauscher and Boyd say.
Bauscher expects to keep the emergency food sites open as long as necessary, possibly until the start of the 2020-21 school year. She believes the U.S. Department of Agriculture will extend waivers allowing school districts to provide non-congregate feeding options this summer.
She’s already working on buying stock for June. Once that’s complete, Bauscher will start work on July’s orders.
“I'm confident that USDA will allow us to continue implementing those waivers through the summer since how and when we'll return to school in the fall isn't determined,” she said.
So far, the district has not encountered problems with its food supply, she said.
“We are always identifying backup products in case we do have a supply issue with any of the items we're currently using in the meals,” Bauscher said. “We've actually got food available and ready to go through the end of May.”
Boyd expects the district will need to buy more masks for staff preparing and delivering meals. Brown-Forman has donated three 55-gallon drums of liquid hand sanitizer, and JCPS has enough gloves on hand for those handling meals, she said.
Some vendors are offering masks that can be washed more than 70 times before they must be replaced, she said.
“That’ll be a challenge, but I think that supply is becoming more readily available,” Boyd said.
Another challenge for JCPS is ensuring students who need meals are fed while schools close for the rest of the 2019-20 school year to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The district has handed out about 7,400 breakfasts and 7,500 lunches on average each day during the extended closure, but in the 2019-20, some 61,700 students qualified for free or reduced-price meals.
During a normal school day this year, JCPS served about 42,000 breakfasts and 66,000 lunches, Bauscher said.
She’s concerned that there are JCPS students who aren’t eating meals that they otherwise can’t get, but she says the district has been flexible in adding mobile food sites in hopes of reaching those who can’t make it to one of the schools offering meals.
“We're trying to reach as many people as possible,” she said.
In some instances, school administrators and counselors have learned of families that have self-quarantined because of COVID-19, she said. The district has allowed meal deliveries in those limited circumstances, but Bauscher says she doesn’t have the resources for a broader home-delivery program.
After about half a million Kentuckians filed for unemployment after COVID-19 restrictions led to a sudden economic downturn since March, the need for assistance has only risen.
Stan Siegwald, director of strategic initiatives for Dare to Care Food Bank, says his organization projects a 50% increase in food insecurity for Jefferson County youth based on the latest unemployment data.
If his projection holds true, he says one in four Louisville youth will suffer food insecurity.
“Tens of thousands of kids in Louisville alone rely on school meals, and when school is out, those meals instantly disappear, so you’re talking about well over 100,000 meals combining breakfast and lunch that are gone in a day when school is closed,” Siegwald said.
“And it speaks to a larger issue of the dramatic increase in food insecurity that we are seeing and that we expect to see continue due to COVID-19 and the various economic consequences we’re about to face.”
The effort by JCPS to continue feeding its students “has been incredible,” he said.
Crums Lane Principal Anna Byrd says the number of families getting meals at her school has “increased exponentially” since the beginning of the district’s emergency food program. The school averages 408 breakfasts and 423 lunches served each day for a total of 23,269 since schools closed March 16.
“We’re intentionally talking with almost every family every week, so if anybody is in need of anything, we’re able to relay that to the resource areas where they can get their support,” said Byrd, in her 11th year as Crums Lane’s principal. “We share this with our families daily that we have the food and the paper (nontraditional instruction) copies available.”
The help hasn’t gone unnoticed. Families often thank Crums Lane staff for their work in providing meals, at times leaving thank-you notes or sacks of candy for them.
“It’s just been a wonderful experience for everybody,” Byrd said.
Meals are available through JCPS at the following sites:
