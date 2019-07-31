LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Board of Education may have 13 applications to sift through as they decide who will represent District 4 on the board.
The deadline for applications passed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. JCPS spokesman Daniel Kemp said the district is reviewing their applications to make sure the prospective candidates meet the minimum qualifications to represent the district in southwest Jefferson County.
JCPS did not release the names of those who applied for the seat previously held by Ben Gies, who resigned after accepting a job with Kentucky Youth Advocates.
This will be the first time a local school board has filled a vacancy since the General Assembly passed a law this year giving that authority to remaining school board members. Openings were previously filled by Kentucky’s education commissioner.
The board has until Sept. 14 to name a replacement, and discussions about and interviews with applicants can occur behind closed doors, although the vacancy must be filled in open session, according to Jefferson County Public Schools.
Since there will be more than a year left on the District 4 term by Aug. 1, the seat will be on the ballot in the Nov. 5 elections for candidates to complete the remainder of the term, according to state law.
