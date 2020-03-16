LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With some local stores running low on food and supplies amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jamila Chillers was stunned that there wasn’t a wait Monday to pick up meals for the seven children, five of them her own, who were staying with her mother.
"Just like when there's a free giveaway and the lines are wrapped around the building, this line should have been wrapped around the building for those children and those lunches," Chillers said outside Portland Elementary, one of 45 food sites established by Jefferson County Public Schools while the district stops in-person classes for at least the next three weeks.
"Most people don't understand that a lot of children don’t eat at home," she said, noting that many rely on JCPS for meals during the week. "It's sad, but it’s true."
Food insecurity for school-aged children poses a challenge for districts across Kentucky, all of which agreed to comply with Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation that they close their doors to kids for at least the next two weeks, possibly longer, to try and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
At JCPS, more than 62% of its nearly 99,000 students qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Sixty-four percent of the district’s 43,670 elementary students participate.
JCPS handed out 2,739 breakfasts and 2,804 lunches Monday, according to spokesman Mark Hebert.
"I think considering it's the first day, we've had a very good response," said Julia Bauscher, the district's executive administrator of school and community nutrition services.
The free meals at dozens of JCPS schools and mobile sites give families a degree of comfort in uncertain times, but many are still trying to figure out how they’ll navigate life amid a global pandemic that has upended their daily lives.
Companies like LG&E and KU have announced that they will suspend residential disconnects and late fees until May 1, and retailers like Kroger and Walmart have restricted hours so their associates can stock shelves and clean stores.
Still, some are left wondering how they’ll put food on their own tables and pay bills while the COVID-19 outbreak disrupts schools, churches, sports and other events across the country. On Monday, Beshear announced that restaurants and bars will be closed for everything but take-out and delivery as the state tries to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Ashlee Clark came with her two children, an 11-year-old who goes to Kammerer Middle and an 8-year-old who attends Atkinson Academy, to pick up free breakfasts and lunches from Portland Elementary.
The pandemic has hit her family hard as postponements have dried up her day-to-day work as part of a contracted cleanup crew at the KFC Yum! Center, which is rescheduling several events that were planned for the next couple of weeks.
"I know the 24th we’ve got an electric bill that’s got to be due, so we don’t know how we’re going to do that,: Clark said. "And our food is already running low."
"If it weren’t for this, then we wouldn’t know how we would go day-to-day with feeding them," she said. "It’s about to be very hard, difficult times."
Monica Wells has custody of three grandchildren and two of her own to take care of at home. The 52-year-old is a single mother, and the kids go to Butler Traditional High, Noe Middle and Maupin Elementary.
"It’s tough," she said. "… The school site doing this is definitely a blessing."
Some of her neighbors have lost work in the hotel and restaurant industries as the commercial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold.
Wells said they have a deal in place: They watch the kids while she works and Wells will help out with money. She wants to do what she can to help her friends and neighbors, noting that she’s already handed out rolls of toilet paper to those who needed it.
Wells, who works at Muhammad Ali International Airport, sees firsthand how much the pandemic has affected travel and has taken extra precautions on the job to stay healthy.
"I’m scared of dealing with people, period, with this coronavirus going on, but all we can do is just try to be safe," Wells said. "Safety is the key. I wear my gloves, wash my hands. That was my normal hygiene anyhow, but more so now than ever. I take my hand sanitizer everywhere."
Her 16-year-old daughter works at Old Spaghetti Factory, and Wells now worries what sort of impact Beshear's ordered closure of restaurants and bars will have on her hours.
"That was her money, and that saved me a lot," Wells said. "But all in all she’s been a blessing, a big help."
Tacoma Blackmon, a special education instructional assistant at Luhr Elementary, brought her six kids, aged 2 through 10, to Rangeland Elementary for their breakfasts and lunches.
She says the program helps her save some money with so many mouths to feed at home, but she also worries about her students. Blackmon said she’ll be checking in with families during the break and offering to pick kids up from their homes if necessary.
Blackmon said she hoped that the brief break from in-person classes won’t turn into an extended closure. Schools in New York City have closed for four weeks in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said in recent guidance that breaks of at least eight weeks may be more effective at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
"I do worry about them as well because of how they would adjust," Blackmon said of the students in her small class. "… If they’re not in their routine, it’s a done deal for them."
