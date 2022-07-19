LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools is confronting a “new normal” amid staffing shortages that will hit the district’s classrooms during the 2022-23 school year, Superintendent Marty Pollio said Tuesday.
About 200 certified teachers were among those listed as retiring or resigning from the district in recent months in a personnel report for Tuesday’s Jefferson County Board of Education meeting, about twice more than the 82 resignations and 16 retirements of certified teachers listed in June 28 board documents.
The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated ongoing staffing challenges in recent years, Pollio said.
“We’re going to be dealing with this challenge in some way every year moving forward,” he said. “… We’re having to look at things differently with our schools in order to minimize the impact of staffing shortages in our schools, especially teachers.”
Pollio told board members to expect a more robust discussion on the district’s staffing and retention plans during its next scheduled meeting on Aug. 2, though he said staff with teaching certifications would be placed in schools “to ensure a certified person is in every single classroom if there is any way at all possible.”
Aimee Green-Webb, the district’s human resources chief, said the district is looking to deploy personnel with teaching certifications to fill classroom vacancies that last longer than two weeks.
“Kids will have that fully certified teacher, and they’ll be in there for a sustained amount of time to get quality instruction so it’s not a sub every other day,” she said. “It’s someone who can build relationships, get the kids going and off to a good start, and pass the baton once that new hire arrives.”
“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to staff all of our classrooms, and it’s a real negative thing for kids if we can’t,” said Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim, noting that school districts across the U.S. are grappling with similar staffing woes in their classrooms.
McKim said challenging student behavior is “probably the thing we hear the most” from teachers who decide to leave JCPS. Burnout is another factor driving teachers from the classroom as they deal with “red tape” at the state and federal levels, he said.
“Our folks are concerned because if we are short teachers, we’re having to cover for one another, and people lost their planning periods and they can’t plan and grade quality lessons like they would like to, and that actually accelerates teacher burnout,” McKim said. “It can become a vicious circle, and we want to avoid having that happen.”
McKim hopes salary raises recently negotiated between JCPS and JCTA help the district’s staffing woes, and he credits Green-Webb with trying “innovative” strategies to bring talented hires to Kentucky’s largest school district.
JCPS also incentivizes teachers to share their intent to retire so the district can begin working to fill expected vacancies and accelerates internal transfers so it can begin exploring external candidates faster, he said.
Green-Webb said the district helps people changing careers entering teaching earn their certifications. A state grant also support prospective teachers recover credits and obtain certifications so they can start in classrooms.
“We saw this train coming starting five years ago,” Green-Webb said. “We have fewer people entering programs, and at the time they would have started graduating last year and this year, the pool is so much smaller. It’s a nationwide challenge, and we’re all competing for that same small pool.”
