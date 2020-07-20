LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools is investigating a social media post from a Conway Middle School teacher who reportedly said protesters should be run over and would "blend in with the pavement."
Amy Roth, a special education teacher at Conway, allegedly commented on a Facebook photo showing protesters, most of them Black, outside a recreational vehicle on a roadway.
“Full speed ahead,” Roth wrote. “Don’t worry they’ll blend in with the pavement.”
Screenshots provided to WDRB News and posted on social media do not indicate exactly when or where the photo was taken or when Roth may have commented on it.
Louisville and other cities throughout the U.S. have experienced weeks of protests sparked by recent police violence against Black residents.
Local protesters have demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed in a police raid after her boyfriend fired on officers. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, claimed he did not know police were executing a warrant at the residence.
One Louisville Metro Police officer, Brett Hankison, has been fired for his role in the incident, which is still under investigation.
Roth later apologized for her remarks in the same thread, saying she “messed up.”
“I said this out of anger,” she wrote. “I am very sorry to everyone who saw this.”
JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert said the district is aware of and looking into the post.
“We can confirm Amy Roth is a JCPS employee,” he said. “We are following policies and procedures in dealing with this personnel matter.”
Roth did not immediately respond to an email Monday seeking comment.
