LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Jefferson County Public Schools and other school districts across the state face the possibility that they won't reopen to regular instruction for the rest of the school year, Superintendent Marty Pollio said Kentucky's largest school system will be prepared if the COVID-19 pandemic affects the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Pollio has consistently raised doubts about resuming classes as normal during the novel coronavirus outbreak, a point he reiterated during a Facebook Live session Tuesday with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. And with the potential of additional cases emerging as social distancing guidelines are lifted, Pollio said JCPS leaders "are preparing ourselves to be better if that were to happen" as schools prepare to open in August.
"We spent two weeks plus spring break building a platform with a great team here at JCPS, and I believe that intentionality made the difference in supporting our students," he said. "We've still got a long way to go and improvements to make, but really being intentional about equity and supporting all of our kids really made a difference in the rollout of this nontraditional instruction."
The pandemic has already upended JCPS and other school districts in Kentucky and the U.S.
Every Kentucky school system has transitioned to nontraditional instruction through May 1 at Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to cease in-person classes in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Pollio noted Tuesday his concerns with moving to distance learning given the number of households in Jefferson County that lack access to the internet and technology.
He estimated that between 30,000 and 40,000 JCPS students live in such households after about 35,000 packets of learning materials were collected at the district's food sites, which Pollio believes will distribute about 1 million meals during the suspension of in-person classes, at the start of nontraditional instruction.
Roughly 99,000 students are enrolled at JCPS.
"We know there's still a large gap out there," Pollio said.
The district has taken steps to bridge that gap, distributing some 20,000 Chromebooks to households with students who receive free or reduced-price meals or special education services.
Families with special needs students are also eligible for 6,050 T-Mobile hotspots with three months of unlimited data, which will be distributed this week, Pollio said, noting that special education services must be provided through virtual meetings with schools closed to in-person learning.
The district is looking at ways to expand its offering of hotspots to those who lack internet access at home, he said.
"We're just going to build it from there and continue to look for ways that we can access families and continue to get hotspots to those students who need them, so it's a game-changer," Pollio said.
JCPS is looking at ways to offer virtual learning for the summer since the COVID-19 outbreak has possibly spoiled plans to expand the district's Summer Backpack League and other programs, he said.
Though hosting summer learning initiatives is preferred, Pollio said providing Chromebooks and wireless hotspots may be a cheaper option.
"We've got to start thinking of other ways to provide services to kids that may be different than anything we've ever done," he said.
The district announced Tuesday a new donation drive called The Student Access Project, which aims to buy more Chromebooks for the 2020-21 school year. The fund has already received $37,000 in donations from groups like Passport Health, Rally's and the Help Us Grow Foundation, according to JCPS.
Pollio also reiterated the district's push to find ways to hold commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors, even if that means returning from college for the events.
"We want to provide that opportunity for our seniors because it's something they deserve and they've earned," he said.
