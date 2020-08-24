LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced Jefferson County Public Schools to begin the 2020-21 school year with distance learning Tuesday, but second-year teacher Alex Claycomb is eager to welcome students to her virtual classroom at Ramsey Middle School.
“I am super excited to get the school year started,” said Claycomb, a former tax accountant who will teach business mathematics for sixth, seventh and eighth grades this year. “It's been a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication over the summer just trying to make sure that we can offer our best to the students.”
More than 97,000 students and 6,000 teachers will start remote classes at JCPS for at least the first six weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
Kentucky’s largest school district is introducing its “NTI 2.0” platform, which JCPS leaders believe will be an improvement over its nontraditional instruction offering in the spring. Like other school districts throughout the state, JCPS halted in-person instruction in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Kentucky.
Carmen Coleman, the district’s chief academic officer, said JCPS is “much more prepared” for distance learning now compared to the spring. Teachers have completed weeks of training, and schools have developed expectations for students and staff in areas like participation and grading for the upcoming school year, she said.
“We were trying to charter really unknown territory as you know, but we certainly took the feedback that we got from families and students into account as we designed the new approach,” she said.
That meant setting clear expectations for how classes should generally be structured and which methods teachers should use when communicating with families, she said.
Elementary students should have at least five opportunities for synchronous instruction with teachers every week, Coleman said. For students in middle and high schools, they should get live instruction at least twice a week for every class, she said.
There are no set time periods for synchronous classes, and Coleman said teachers have been directed to record their lessons in case some students cannot participate live.
“We felt like we had to offer the flexibility there, so schedules will be different,” she said.
Parents working from home should expect a more “student-driven” learning model with the district’s new nontraditional instruction platform, JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said.
“We know with younger students that there will be need to be more assistance, but we’ve made efforts to make sure to provide instruction that students can handle on their own as much as possible,” Murphy said.
That will be important for parents like Claycomb, who has three children preparing to learn from home for at least the next six weeks. She has a 15-year-old son who will be a sophomore at Jeffersontown High School, a 14-year-old daughter who will be a freshman at Jeffersontown High and a 7-year-old son at Wheeler Elementary School.
Ramsey Middle School Principal Terra Greenwell has stressed that students shouldn’t feel “overwhelmed” with assignments while learning remotely, Claycomb said.
“If you have a real responsible student that can direct themselves, you shouldn’t have an issue,” she said. “But you also have the teachers that are directing them and trying to make sure that they’re giving clear instructions to the students.”
The recorded lessons will also help parents who prefer to work with their children on assignments after work, Claycomb said.
“You have that flexibility as well for your child to be able to stay caught up,” she said.
Working parents will have limited options for supervised learning.
JCPS leaders had discussed the possibility of opening learning hubs during nontraditional instruction for small groups of students. However, none will be open for the start of the school year, according to the district.
Instead, the district is allowing the YMCA of Greater Louisville to operate its Child Enrichment Program at 14 schools.
Louisville Central Community Center has also announced its plans to operate a learning space, called “Chrome Camp,” during the district’s remote instruction program.
As JCPS prepares to begin the 2020-21 school year with “NTI 2.0,” demand for Chromebooks has exceeded its supply of 30,000 more laptops. The district has received more than 30,000 requests for the devices, Murphy said.
“We think we have more devices that are in schools that we can share with families who have requested a device,” she said.
More than 5,000 T-Mobile hotspots with unlimited data have also been requested by families, she said.
Staffing for teachers has actually improved for the upcoming school year during the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted Gov. Andy Beshear to recommend schools close in March and delay the start of in-person instruction until at least Sept. 28, according to the district.
JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert said the district has retained 112 more teachers at the start of the 2020-21 school year compared to last year and cut its attrition rate by 21%. The district had hired 317 new educators and had 100 teaching vacancies as of Thursday, he said.
Superintendent Marty Pollio has said he will decide whether to recommend reopening JCPS classrooms before the end of the first six weeks of distance learning.
The Jefferson County Board of Education voted unanimously in July to start the 2020-21 school year with at least six weeks of nontraditional instruction, and Murphy said families should expect to get more information about four weeks after classes begin.
While she’s eager to start the year remotely, Claycomb is also “definitely looking forward” to returning to the classroom and interacting with her students in person.
“I think that even with all of the technology that we have and all the great strides that we’re able to use for engagement in NTI, nothing will compare to being able to lay eyes on your students, to be able to see them, to be able to interact with them inside the classroom,” she said.
