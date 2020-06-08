LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public will get its first opportunity Wednesday to offer feedback on a significant change to the student assignment plan for Jefferson County Public Schools.
The district has scheduled a virtual summit on its YouTube page for 6 p.m. Wednesday, during which proposals to offer additional school choices for families in west Louisville will be presented.
JCPS hopes to allow students in west Louisville to attend middle and high schools closer to home through a dual resides program. Right now, most are scattered throughout Jefferson County through satellite resides areas to promote diversity in middle and high schools.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has said the revised plan will require the district to open at least one new high school and two new middle schools to accommodate students in west Louisville if they choose schools closer to their communities. That was among his central arguments in the district's pursuit of increasing the property tax rate by 7 cents per $100 of assessed value, which the Jefferson County Board of Education approved on a 5-2 vote May 21.
The two proposals that will be discussed Wednesday will offer a more streamlined approach for progression from middle to high school even if west Louisville families opt for schools outside the area.
There are currently 50 pathways through which middle school students can progress into high school, but options developed by Cooperative Strategies would cut that number to either 15 or 13 feeder patterns, according to an April board presentation.
The options would also create continguous satellite zones rather than the current patchwork make up.
While the district is also exploring changes to its magnet programs, Wednesday's virtual summit will only focus on the dual resides portion of student assignment revisions, JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said.
JCPS will collect feedback from stakeholders through a Google form during Wednesday's meeting.
If approved, the dual resides program will open to applications later this year for the 2021-22 school year, according to an April board presentation.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.