LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio promised bold changes for Kentucky’s largest school district in 2022, particularly for its complex student assignment plan.
Pollio gave his fourth annual “State of the District” address Thursday at the newly renovated Academy @ Shawnee auditorium, part of some $40 million in renovations at the middle and high school in west Louisville.
JCPS has contemplated changes to its student assignment plan in recent years, and Pollio’s administration seems to have settled on broadening school options for students living in west Louisville and changing magnet programming and policies to create more learning opportunities for students in advanced coursework.
He told reporters after his remarks that he hoped to streamline the district’s school “feeder pattern” and whittle a complicated network of 50 patterns down to about a dozen. The district’s current feeder patterns can have “absolutely devastating” impacts for students and families, he said.
“Making sure we align the elementary, middle and high school student assignment plans together so that there's real predictability and taking those 50 feeder patterns down to about 12 feeder patterns is what we're really looking to do,” Pollio said.
Pollio hopes to present an updated student assignment plan for the Jefferson County Board of Education’s consideration later this year, possibly by late May or early June.
“Student assignment is one of the most controversial issues that has been a part of this community since 1976,” Pollio said during his remarks. “... We have not investigated and changed our student assignment plan in 38 years. That is not effective in any structure to not make change in 38 years.”
Pollio touched on several other topics in his annual speech, such as the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, his push to change school start times and the district’s plans to build new schools.
This story will be updated.
