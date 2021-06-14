LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether they are complete newcomers to swimming or have already learned the basics, dozens of Jefferson County Public Schools students jumped into the newly renovated pool Monday at the Academy @ Shawnee for the second week of the district’s literacy and swimming camp.
The summer learning program is part of a series of literacy and numeracy camps hosted by the JCPS Diversity, Equity and Poverty Department that began last week.
For seventh-grade student Jordan Roberts, the literacy and swimming program is better than his normal classes “because you don't get to swim in normal school.”
“I’m just keeping my mind educated during this summer,” Roberts said during a “free swim” session.
“It means a lot to me, because it's fun hanging out with my classmates and just talking to them and swimming,” said Marlissa Sylvain, a sixth-grade student. “It's really fun.”
When students aren’t learning how to swim with volunteers from the YMCA, they’re sitting in Bryan Smith’s classroom learning about Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, the history of swimming and its correlation to the U.S. civil rights movement. “Wade-in” protests, for instance, sought to desegregate public beaches.
“Getting to actually expose them to the movement of social justice through swimming in addition to breaking stereotypes, conquering fears, building student efficacy, this is what we do all in a pool,” Smith said, “and who wouldn’t want to come swim on a hot summer day?”
“Wade-ins were just as prominent as sit-ins,” he said. “It’s just really beautiful to see. We're all diving deeper, if you will.”
Leading a class intertwining reading and swimming has put Smith, who teaches at Olmsted Academy North, into uncharted waters.
“I told my mother and said, ‘Hey, I'm teaching a swimming class,’ and she just kind of gasped, like, ‘No, you can't swim,’ because my mother told me to stay away from pools,” Smith said. “But I said, ‘No mom, I'm doing the literacy part, but I understand why you responded now. I understand that there was some social injustice and reasons why you weren't allowed in a pool or my grandmother was allowed in pool.’”
“I get to teach that, and I get to see kids conquer and move a step further than what we had,” he said.
Twenty-five students have registered for the literacy and swimming program and are among the 650 who have signed up for the district’s literacy and numeracy camps.
Taylor Utley, instructional lead for the Diversity, Equity and Poverty Department, said the district’s various camps expose students to new interests like swimming, fencing, chess and more.
“I love when kids are introduced to a new skill that they haven't been exposed to before and then they just really grow to love it,” Utley said.
Students like Roberts are taking advantage of their opportunities to learn new skills through JCPS camps.
“If you don't know how to swim, you can still do it,” Roberts said. “Just learn lessons and stuff and then you'll become a good swimmer.”
