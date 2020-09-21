LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio next week will present his recommendation on whether Kentucky's largest school district will continue distance learning or reopen schools.
Pollio said Monday that he will make the announcement at next week's Jefferson County Board of Education meeting.
During an appearance on WDRB News, Pollio said that the board will consider a reopening plan on Sept. 29, though he declined to share specifics on his recommendation.
"We will have a plan for our board next Tuesday," he said, noting that the district is considering ways to bring students back to classes in staggered formats.
That would likely start with the district's youngest learners, he said.
"I can't say exactly when that's going to be," Pollio said. "... Our board members will be making that decision."
JCPS began the 2020-21 school year with at least six weeks of nontraditional instruction, called "NTI 2.0," based on the local COVID-19 caseload.
Since then, state health and education officials unveiled a color-coded mapping system to help school systems decide when to transition to distance learning if their counties' COVID-19 cases rapidly escalate.
Gov. Andy Beshear, who recommended schools delay in-person instruction until at least Sept. 28, said he would not offer any further suggestions on school operations during COVID-19 and instead allow school leaders to decide based on the new metric.
Pollio said he was "very happy that we got that data from the state so we can monitor that, and we now have targets that we are looking for."
Jefferson County, with a testing positivity rate of 4.6% based on a two-week rolling average, is in the "orange" stage of that metric, according to data from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
That means there are between 10 and 25 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. Schools in Jefferson County should consider moving to distance learning, per state guidance.
During a school board meeting last week, Pollio said he wanted to see a downward "trend" in COVID-19 cases before welcoming students back to school.
"The last thing we want is to start school and then stop it two weeks later," he said Tuesday. "I think that would be the most frustrating thing for families and educators.”
Pollio said Monday that he has heard "very passionate" arguments about allowing students back in schools and continuing remote instruction during COVID-19.
"We want to give answers to parents," he said, adding that families could give feedback on the district's website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.