LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Winter sports activities have been suspended at Jefferson County Public Schools following Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order shuttering classrooms throughout Kentucky.
JCPS told families in a letter Thursday that it has suspended all team activities for winter sports immediately. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association pushed back the start of the winter sports season until Jan. 4, and Beshear's executive order prohibits team practices and competitions for recreational leagues until at least Dec. 14.
The executive order explicitly excludes school sports, but JCPS is adhering to Beshear's timeline.
"Beginning today, we are suspending all JCPS winter sports activities, including small group workouts," the district's letter to families says. "All winter sports practices will be suspended until at least December 14."
Football teams in the KHSAA playoffs will be allowed to continue practicing and competing under "strict health and safety guidance," the letter says.
Beshear's order does not affect JCPS academically since classrooms in Kentucky's largest school district have been closed since March, though the district's letter says Jan. 4 is now the earliest JCPS will consider offering in-person instruction.
Superintendent Marty Pollio and members of the Jefferson County Board of Education have said local COVID-19 infection rates must show steady declines out of the state's coronavirus "red zone" before considering reopening schools.
Counties reach red in Kentucky's COVID-19 incidence rate map if they have more than 25 new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents based on a seven-day rolling average.
As of Wednesday, Jefferson County's COVID-19 incidence rate was 56.7.
