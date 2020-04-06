LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in his 16-year teaching career, Bryan Rich took to YouTube to deliver lectures to students in his Advanced Placement classes at Ballard High School.
Some were shot with his iPhone 9 in front of a dry-erase board inside his empty classroom before moving to his living room, where Rich sits in a recliner and uses a smaller whiteboard to drive his points home as he discusses subjects like the history of China's government and the end of the Cold War.
Rich, who teaches AP world and European history courses and chairs Ballard's social studies department, admits that he's not the most technologically savvy teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools, but he says it's one way he's trying to make sure that his students keep learning as Kentucky's largest school district prepares its transition to distance learning for nearly 96,000 K-12 students on Tuesday.
The YouTube lectures have not only allowed him to continue teaching in unprecedented circumstances, but also given his students a new avenue to continue the witty banter that Rich says is constant during his regular classes.
"There are moments when I laugh at myself for something goofy that happened," he told WDRB News on Monday. "… Many of my kids have put sarcastic comments about, 'This is the only content I need right now,' those kinds of things, which I encourage and support."
JCPS has been out of school since classes dismissed March 13 as districts across Kentucky ceased in-person instruction, following Gov. Andy Beshear's directive in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Teachers across the district were busy preparing lessons and content they plan to deliver as part of the state's non-traditional instruction program through at least May 1 and possibly the rest of the school year.
The learning curve hasn't been as steep for Jordan Royse, a fifth-grade teacher at Klondike Lane Elementary whose self-contained classroom had already incorporated online tools like Google Classroom into daily lessons.
"I'm someone who's not afraid to take risks in my classroom, so we experiment with a lot," Royse said, noting that she's offered to help others at Klondike Lane prepare for online learning. "I feel really comfortable in this kind of digital world."
Teaching in a self-contained classroom means Royse must come up with content for every subject. She's recorded videos to help her students understand mathematic concepts like volume, created online science lessons around food chains and webs in Google Classroom, and implemented learning applications like BrainPOP around her social studies plans.
Reading, she says, presents a unique challenge in the digital space. Because she conducts guided readings in her classes, Royse is considering using videoconferencing software like Zoom to break her class into groups so she can offer lessons based on their reading levels.
For Ballard sophomores and seniors in Rich's classes, they'll be asked to participate in guided discussions on topics like globalization after completing assigned readings.
Seniors have been assigned individual European countries to study, and they typically hold a European Union-style summit to discuss major issues happening across the country and how those impact the countries they've focused on during the school year.
This year's gathering happened online, Rich said.
"Oddly enough, coronavirus was part of it," he said, noting that they touched on topics like how the outbreak could impact the United Kingdom's "Brexit" from the European Union.
"It was awesome. I was really impressed," Rich said. "What I've found with kids is that they're just looking for some normalcy. They're looking for some structure. They're looking for something familiar."
He's also planning to hold 15-minute virtual conferences with students individually as they prepare to take their Advanced Placement exams, which will be taken at home as schools across the country close due to the novel coronavirus.
Beyond daily instruction, teachers like Royse also have practical concerns about their students at a time when they're shut out of schools, such as whether they've been fed.
At Klondike Lane, more than 78 percent of students receive free or reduced-price meals. Across the district, more than 62 percent get low-cost or free meals.
"We're with them for eight hours every single day, and not seeing them, we're constantly worried about them," Royse said. "Have they eaten? Are they safe? Have those needs been met to make sure that they can access their learning?"
JCPS has handed out 273,565 free meals since district schools stopped offering in-person instruction during the global COVID-19 pandemic, and each site now has physical copies of schoolwork for students who lack internet access at home.
Alfredia Pritchard, who has three kids in JCPS, went to Coleridge-Taylor Elementary on Monday to collect meals and copies of assignments.
Distance learning has given her a greater appreciation for her children's teachers.
"It's totally different when you have to be the lead teacher," Pritchard said. "… But being mindful that these kids have to continue to learn, you've got to do it."
While Pritchard was picking up paper packets for her children, she says her kids are waiting on one of the 20,000 Chromebooks that JCPS is sending to low-income homes and families with students in special education.
JCPS has made available 25,000 Chromebooks and purchased more than 6,000 T-Mobile hotspots with unlimited data, the latter only being available to special education students for now.
It's part of the district's efforts to bridge the digital divide among its students so they can get the most out of the online resources that are being offered through its non-traditional instruction program.
Teachers are still getting a handle on exactly how many of their kids won't be able to complete assignments online as the district's distance learning program begins Tuesday.
Rich says if he doesn't hear from the few students he hasn't heard from since JCPS stopped in-person instruction this week, he'll call their homes directly. Royse estimates that about half a dozen of her students don't have internet at home, though she says all her families have cell phones.
Like JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio, both teachers say nothing can replace traditional classroom instruction.
Non-traditional instruction, Royse says, "is just the best that we can do" in the midst of a global pandemic.
"This in no way could ever replace what we do in the classroom daily," she said.
