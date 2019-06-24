LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thirty high school science teachers in Jefferson County Public Schools will get training in energy-related research starting next summer thanks to a grant from the University of Louisville.
U of L announced Monday that it received $600,000 from the National Science Foundation, making the university the latest site for the group's Research Experiences for Teachers in Engineering program.
U of L will pick 10 JCPS high school science teachers to start the professional development program in summer 2020, where they will be trained in energy-related research and able to implement their experiences into current science curricula in the following school year, according to a news release.
The professional development opportunity will be available to JCPS high school science teachers for three summers through the grant and operated by the J.B. Speed School of Engineering and the College of Education and Human Development, U of L said in the release.
The program will highlight concepts that are already part of Kentucky's high school science standards "to improve high school students' understanding of fundamental energy concepts and engineering design principles," said Brian Robinson, co-director of the project and an assistant professor in Speed's engineering fundamentals department.
"An energy-literate culture is important to understanding the energy-related environmental, political and economic concerns of the modern world," U of L President Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement. "The JCPS teachers trained at our site will go on to educate their colleagues and thousands of high school students."
JCPS spokesman Daniel Kemp said the district "appreciates the strong community partnership" with the university and will let teachers know about the professional development opportunity ahead of its launch next summer.
"The National Science Foundation grant through the university supports an added and valuable professional development opportunity for our high school science teachers who will be able to take their experiences back to their schools and classrooms to further provide innovative, engaging learning opportunities for students," he said in a statement.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.