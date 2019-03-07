FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky’s largest school district and its teachers union reached an agreement Thursday to send three teachers per school voluntarily to the Capitol for the rest of the legislative session, Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim said.
Despite that agreement, Jefferson County Public Schools officials “are keeping an eye on the situation for school tomorrow,” Communications Director Renee Murphy said.
JCPS has been closed since Wednesday as teachers called in absences en masse and triggered closures.
McKim said he hoped the agreement would alleviate concerns by teachers who have caused JCPS to close for three days in the past week.
“We have about 160 sites, so we could have as many as 480 educators down here to have a strong presence from Jefferson County throughout the remaining four days of the session without causing schools to be closed,” he said.
JCPS Superintendent sent a letter to teachers and staff in reference to the deal:
McKim said he spoke with a leader of JCPS Leads, a group that helped organize Wednesday’s closure for JCPS, and explained “why it makes a lot of sense for everyone involved, both the educators and the students and families.”
"We had a very positive discussion with one of the leaders of the group, and we are hopeful that they will be supportive," he said.
Tim Hill, an Academy @ Shawnee teacher and leader in the JCPS Leads, could not immediately be reached for comment. JCTA has not endorsed efforts to close school due to the so-called "sick outs."
The House and Senate are set to resume business Tuesday.
