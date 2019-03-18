LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools asked the Kentucky Department of Education on Monday for an extra five days to produce records regarding leave used during the six "sick outs" over a two-week period.
In his response to the state Monday, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said the district would need five days to come up with names of teachers as requested by Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis.
Pollio said on a typical day, employees requesting leave total about 500.
"On the days in question, the requests for leave numbered in the thousands," Pollio wrote. "We have been in contact with our vendor since last week and we are working with them on the best way to extract and compile the records in response to this request.
"Because of the number of days involved (6) and the voluminous files maintained by the vendor, I am requesting an extension of five (5) additional business days to comply with this request."
The chair of the Jefferson County Board of Education also called a special meeting to consider a resolution regarding the Kentucky Department of Education’s request for sick leave data on Tuesday. JCPS declined to release a copy of the board's resolution in advance of Tuesday's meetings.
Exactly what board members will vote on Tuesday remains unclear. JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said the resolution would not be released publicly until after the board's vote.
Lewis asked 10 school districts, including Jefferson County Public Schools, on Thursday to provide by Monday the names of teachers who took sick leaving during the two-week stretch in which JCPS was closed six days; districts’ sick leave policies; and any documentation provided by teachers who called out sick in that time.
Pollio, in his letter, included district policies but said the matter became "moot" since school was canceled for the six "sick outs."
"There are no documents or records responsive to this request," he said.
Lewis said he hoped to develop new policies on sick leave through the information, but his review of records would also “determine whether or not Kentucky law has been upheld,” he told reporters Friday.
Teachers and education groups have decried the request as a scare tactic meant to intimidate those who protested at the Capitol in the final days of this year’s legislative session. JCPS canceled class six days in a two-week period that ended Thursday.
Lawmakers will return to Frankfort March 28 after the veto break.
Lori McDowell, communications director for Oldham County Schools, told WDRB News that the district planned to comply with Lewis’s request but had asked for an extension Monday.
