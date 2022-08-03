LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families and staff at Wilkerson Elementary School will know by Wednesday whether their multimillion-dollar building will be open to start the 2022-23 school year next week.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said the building will undergo a second inspection after failing an inspection Friday, potentially jeopardizing whether the $17 million school will be ready when classes begin Aug. 10.
Pollio told members of the Jefferson County Board of Education on Tuesday that he would know by Wednesday whether the school, particularly its roof, can open for students and staff in time for the 2022-23 opening day.
"If it fails inspection again, it would require a two-week wait period," he said. "With the rain that occurred, there was substantial leaking inside of the school building. But there are some other things as well. ... I'm very upset with the contractors and the roofing company for the first failed inspection."
The district has another building ready for students and staff in case the new Wilkerson Elementary isn't ready by Aug. 10, he said. JCPS broke ground on the new school, which combines the former Wilkerson Elementary and Watson Lane Elementary, in October 2020.
"We have a backup ready to go," Pollio said. "I just want to be clear about that."
