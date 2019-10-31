andy beshear ap.jpeg

Kentucky Democratic candidate for Governor, Attorney General Andy Beshear addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Teachers Association’s political action committee has given another six-figure contribution to a super PAC working to elect Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear as Kentucky’s next governor.

Campaign finance records show that Better Schools Kentucky contributed $200,000 to Kentucky Family Values on Oct. 16, according to the super PAC’s 15-day pre-election report to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.

The contribution was the largest of the group's $345,000 haul in the 15-day reporting period and pushes Better Schools Kentucky’s total donations to Kentucky Family Values to $500,000 in this year’s election cycle.

Most of the super PAC's recent spending – $300,000 of the $343,100 in reported disbursements – has been put toward field operations, according to the group’s latest KREF report. Another $40,000 has been spent on digital advertising, the report shows.

Better Schools Kentucky has also given $18,000 to the entire Democratic ticket in this year’s constitutional races, including $4,000 in contributions to Beshear’s campaign, the maximum allowed to a candidate or slate.

Tammy Berlin, vice president of JCTA and chairwoman of Better Schools Kentucky’s committee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Better Schools Kentucky’s latest super PAC contribution brings the total investments by major education groups in this year’s gubernatorial election to $1.4 million, all to super PACs working to elect Beshear, who has made public education a central theme of his campaign, over Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

The National Education Association Advocacy Fund has given a pair of $300,000 contributions to Kentucky Family Values and Bluegrass Values, a super PAC largely funded by the Democratic Governors Association. Kentucky Educators PAC, linked to the Kentucky Education Association, has donated $300,000 to Kentucky Family Values this cycle, KREF records show.

