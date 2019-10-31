LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Teachers Association’s political action committee has given another six-figure contribution to a super PAC working to elect Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear as Kentucky’s next governor.
Campaign finance records show that Better Schools Kentucky contributed $200,000 to Kentucky Family Values on Oct. 16, according to the super PAC’s 15-day pre-election report to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.
The contribution was the largest of the group's $345,000 haul in the 15-day reporting period and pushes Better Schools Kentucky’s total donations to Kentucky Family Values to $500,000 in this year’s election cycle.
Most of the super PAC's recent spending – $300,000 of the $343,100 in reported disbursements – has been put toward field operations, according to the group’s latest KREF report. Another $40,000 has been spent on digital advertising, the report shows.
Better Schools Kentucky has also given $18,000 to the entire Democratic ticket in this year’s constitutional races, including $4,000 in contributions to Beshear’s campaign, the maximum allowed to a candidate or slate.
Tammy Berlin, vice president of JCTA and chairwoman of Better Schools Kentucky’s committee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Better Schools Kentucky’s latest super PAC contribution brings the total investments by major education groups in this year’s gubernatorial election to $1.4 million, all to super PACs working to elect Beshear, who has made public education a central theme of his campaign, over Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
The National Education Association Advocacy Fund has given a pair of $300,000 contributions to Kentucky Family Values and Bluegrass Values, a super PAC largely funded by the Democratic Governors Association. Kentucky Educators PAC, linked to the Kentucky Education Association, has donated $300,000 to Kentucky Family Values this cycle, KREF records show.
