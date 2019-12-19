LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Papa John’s International founder John Schnatter's divorce was finalized on Wednesday with an Oldham County judge agreeing to keep the details confidential, court records show.
Schnatter and his ex-wife M. Annette Cox had already reached an agreement as to how to divide their assets when Cox requested the divorce on Dec. 5.
Oldham Circuit Court Judge Doreen Goodwin reviewed their settlement and signed off on the divorce while granting Cox and Schnatter’s request not to file the settlement in the public record, court records show.
Schnatter, 57, and Cox, 59, had been married for nearly 32 years before separating April 1, according to court records. They have two adult children.
Schnatter and Cox married only about three years after Schnatter started Papa John’s in the back of his father’s tavern in Jeffersonville, Ind. in 1984.
Schnatter, who was ostracized from the company last year, still owns about 10.5% of Papa John’s (worth about $212 million). He has cashed in most of his stake this year, selling about $322 million in stock since May, according to regulatory disclosures.
Schnatter’s divorce attorney did not return a call Thursday, while Cox’s attorney has previously said her client does not wish to comment on the divorce.