LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Papa John's International founder John Schnatter on Thursday sued the former advertising agency for the pizza company, alleging that the agency secretly recorded him in May 2018 and then "maliciously" leaked excerpts of the recording, in which he used racial language, to Forbes magazine.
The lawsuit filed in state court in Louisville, the company's headquarters, alleges that the actions of Laundry Service "led to a virtual firestorm around (Schnatter) and the company" and resulted in Schnatter being ostracized from Papa John's.
This story will be updated.