LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A judge has denied an effort to block an overhaul of the Kentucky Board of Education by Gov. Andy Beshear.
After a hearing Wednesday, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled against a motion filed for a temporary injunction to keep the newly appointed board from taking over.
The board has scheduled a special meeting Thursday to discuss firing Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis.
The board, newly reconstituted by Democratic Gov. Beshear in his first act as governor on Tuesday, has scheduled an executive session during its 10 a.m. meeting on Thursday that "might lead to the dismissal" of Lewis, according to an agenda sent Wednesday from the Kentucky Department of Education.
Other items on the agenda include appointing an acting education commissioner, authorizing the board to solicit bids for a national search for a new commissioner, and setting special meeting dates for new board member orientation and the selection of a new commissioner.
Lewis declined to comment on Thursday's meeting.
David Karem, appointed by Beshear to serve as the new board's chairman, declined an interview request by WDRB News Wednesday.
Karem said he's "in a holding pattern" after 10 of the 11 voting members of the ousted board have filed a lawsuit challenging Beshear's executive order and are seeking an injunction to keep it from taking effect.
They argue that Beshear's executive order is illegal and that board members can only be removed with cause. Former board member Gary Houchens said the move "is of questionable legality and must be tested in the courts."
Beshear is the first governor to completely overhaul the state education board since the Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990. He's relying on a Supreme Court decision in June that affirmed Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's authority to reorganize other education-related boards, which Beshear challenged as attorney general.
House Majority Floor Leader Bam Carney, a Campbellsville Republican and former chair of the House Education Committee, said he believes Beshear has "clearly" broken the law with his reorganization order.
Carney told WDRB News in a phone interview Wednesday that Bevin tried to get him to alter a bill he sponsored to add three members to the state education board early in his administration. The GOP governor wanted control of the education board sooner rather than later, Carney said.
"I refused to do so because that was not the proper way to handle this," he said. "It's clearly set up in statute how the board appointments are to rotate, and again, if I didn't support that action in that manner, I certainly don't support the action here."
Carney says he's worried about that Beshear's order may set a "bad precedent" if it survives the ongoing legal challenge.
"I would certainly suspect that in four years or eight years whenever another governor comes in you will see an attempt to do the same thing, and I think that's bad for education," he said.
He declined to say whether the General Assembly will try to curb the governor's reorganization powers in the upcoming session, saying such definitive statements are premature before his caucus meets.
But House Republicans are "looking into that," he said.
Beshear told WDRB News in a recent interview that Kentucky must "have a board of education that supports public education." He promised to reorganize the state board on the first day of his administration.
"We’ve got to have a commissioner that does that, too," Beshear said at the time. “I hope the current commissioner takes a minute and realizes that he’s got a future out there and that a governor deserves a commissioner that they share the same principles and vision for education. For me, that’s public education.”
Lewis, who makes $200,000 per year as Kentucky's education commissioner, has said that a legally appointed board can dismiss him without cause with a 90-day notice under the terms of his contract.
He's also bristled at criticisms from Beshear that he is not an advocate for public education. Lewis and others on the board have supported educational choice reforms like public charter schools, which are legal but not funded in Kentucky.
"Check the work and my record from the time that I've been commissioner of education in terms of my commitment to public education, the advocacy that I've had for continued improvement, the advocacy that I've had for record funding to support the work that we do," Lewis told reporters in Frankfort last week.
"If you don't like me, then just say that you don't like me, and I can respect that, but don't malign my record, my background or lie about what I've done."
Lewis has been education commissioner, both in interim and permanent roles, since April 2018 after the former board negotiated the resignation of former Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt in a closed-door meeting.
Pruitt was paid for 90 days under the terms of his resignation, which came a day after Bevin appointed seven new members as terms came available. That gave him complete control of the 11-member panel.
