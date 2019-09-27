LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton removed Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd Friday from presiding over Attorney General Andy Beshear's lawsuit challenging the state's investigation into teacher "sick outs" after the judge "liked" a pro-Beshear Facebook post.
Beshear is running against Gov. Matt Bevin in this year's election, and Minton said Shepherd's social media activity raised enough questions about his impartiality to require his dismissal from the case.
"Given that Judge Shepherd's 'like' may reasonably be perceived as a public endorsement of a candidate's campaign, that the candidate is a party in this case, and that this case involves a central issue in that candidate's campaign, this is one such circumstance," Minton wrote in the order, issued Friday. "Accordingly, Judge Shepherd must be disqualified from further presiding over this case."
Minton said the issue should "serve as a cautionary tale" to every judge in the state who uses social media.
"While judges are not ethically prohibited from using social media, their use is subject to the Code of Judicial Conduct in the same manner as other extrajudicial activities," he wrote.
"Judges should review their social-media presence to ensure it does not violate the Code of Judicial Conduct and should act prudently when 'liking' pages, posts, or tweets or otherwise interacting with other users on social media."
Bevin's general counsel asked in August for Shepherd to be taken off the lawsuit, claiming the Facebook 'like' showed the judge "has demonstrated an inability to set aside politics to preserve the integrity of the judiciary."
Beshear and the Jefferson County Teachers Association sued the Labor Cabinet in April, challenging the agency's authority to investigate the sick outs that closed Jefferson County Public Schools and other school districts during this year's legislative session. JCPS closed six times in the session's waning days, the most in the state.
While the lawsuit also sought to block the investigation, the Labor Cabinet announced days before an Aug. 19 hearing in Franklin Circuit Court that its inquiry had concluded and found that 1,074 teachers broke the law by participating in illegal work stoppages. However, the agency said none would face civil penalties in the matter.
Pitt argued that Shepherd's social media activity may have violated Kentucky's Code of Judicial Conduct regarding impartiality and publicly endorsing political candidates. Although the lawsuit names Labor Cabinet Secretary David Dickerson as the primary defendant, Pitt said the court action is really "between two political opponents."
This report will be updated.
