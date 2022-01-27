LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge will not close jury questioning in the trial of former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison, who was charged with wanton endangerment during the 2020 raid of Breonna Taylor's apartment.
Stew Mathews, an attorney representing Hankison, had argued that letting the media and public watch that part of the trial would have a “chilling effect on the candor that is expected of the of the prospective jurors."
Lawyers for WDRB News, the Courier Journal and the Associated Press opposed that request, saying in motions filed in Jefferson Circuit Court that the U.S. Supreme Court already has determined that jury selection must be done in public.
While Judge Ann Bailey Smith ruled against Matthews, she banned the use of all cameras — still or video — by journalists and the public when jurors are being questioned. During the initial phase of jury selection, which will begin Tuesday, potential jurors will be individually questioned by lawyers to determine their fitness to serve in the highly publicized trial.
"The Court finds that due to the extensive media coverage this case has generated, this narrowly tailored limitation is required to further the compelling state interests of protecting the privacy of jurors and thereby assuring that jurors give candid testimony during the individual voir dire phase, both of which affect the Defendant's Sixth Amendment right to an impartial jury," she wrote.
During the rest of the trial, the court will follow its standard practice of prohibiting the media from showing any images of jurors or identifying them.
Hankison was charged in September 2020 with firing at a neighboring unit in Taylor's Springfield Drive apartment complex near Pleasure Ridge Park. A grand jury determined he showed "extreme indifference to human life" for the three people inside.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said a man, pregnant woman and child were inside that apartment when Hankison fired into it.
Hankison later pleaded not guilty to the charges, each of which carries a prison sentence of one to five years if he is convicted.
Neither Hankison nor the two other officers who fired their weapons during the March 13, 2020, raid — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove — were indicted in Taylor's death.
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room tech, died after was struck by one of Cosgrove's bullets, according to FBI ballistics findings released by Cameron's office.
The trial is expected to last into March.
