LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentuckians who were paid unemployment benefits to which the state later said they were not entitled will have a chance to ask for the debt to be forgiven.
The House on Friday gave final passage to Senate Bill 7, which sets up a process for people, who were told they owe the unemployment benefits back to the state, to have those “overpayments” waived.
The situation involves an unknown number of Kentuckians who followed Gov. Andy Beshear’s advice early in the coronavirus pandemic to stay home from work and file for unemployment benefits for fear of exposure to COVID-19.
The state approved their claims but then later sent letters to many saying that they were not, in fact, eligible. Gov. Andy Beshear blamed inconsistent guidance from the federal government for the errant payments, according to the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Senate Bill 7 does not automatically grant forgiveness. Instead, it directs the state Labor Cabinet to resend letters to people who were deemed to have been “overpaid” between Jan. 27, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. The letters will instruct people as to how to request a waiver of the overpayment.
“The claimant who received that check must take action to initiate this forgiveness,” said Sen. David Givens, R-Greensburg, the bill’s primary sponsor.
The state is supposed to forgive the debt if it was the state’s error in making the payments in the first place. The bill also allows the person requesting the waiver to appeal if the request is denied.
A Labor Cabinet spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked when the letters will be sent.