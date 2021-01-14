LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians will be able to claim benefits under the unemployment extensions authorized by the $900 billion stimulus bill next week, while the state will also start paying the additional $300 per week Congress made available to all unemployment claimants next week.
That's according to Amy Cubbage, Gov. Andy Beshear's general counsel.
During Thursday's media briefing, Cubbage said that next week, people who are eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the other programs extended or enacted by the stimulus bill should be able to claim those benefits.
"Even if you have exhausted your previous weeks you should not have to open a new claim," Cubbage said.
While Indiana has started paying the $300 weekly boost and posted details about the new stimulus benefits on its website, Kentucky has not done so.
Beshear said the state is being cautious in releasing instructions so as not to be "bitten" if the federal government changes the rules.
Cubbage said the state will put that information on kcc.ky.gov by Monday.