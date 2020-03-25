LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Amazon warehouse in Shepherdsville, Ky. where three workers came down with COVID-19 will not restart work as planned tonight, the company told workers in an automated phone call.
"After working with local health authorities and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to keep our site closed for further enhanced cleaning. Your health and safety is our No. 1 priority," Matt Greene, the manager of the warehouse known as SDF-9, said in the message.
He did not say how long the facility will be closed. Workers will be paid during the interim in keeping with Amazon policy, he said.
As WDRB first reported Monday evening, Amazon told workers that three employees at the warehouse, which handles returns, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The company's initial plan was to reopen at 5 pm today, 48 hours after closing following news of the cases.
WDRB has asked Amazon for comment but not yet received a response.
SDF-9 is one of two large warehouses the e-commerce operates in Shepherdsville. It is co-located with SDF-4, which remains open although workers told WDRB that the two facilities often share employees.