LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Education will enter contract negotiations with their pick to be the state's next education commissioner.
The board unanimously voted Tuesday to allow Chairwoman Lu Young to begin contract negotiations for an undisclosed candidate for the position.
The board's pick was selected after two days of closed-door meetings and interviews with the three finalists.
Julian Vasquez Heilig, dean of the University of Kentucky's College of Education; Felicia Cumings Smith, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning at Jefferson County Public Schools; and Jason Glass, superintendent and chief learner for Jeffco Public Schools in the Denver, Colorado, area, were named finalists for the job Wednesday.
"The chair shall report back to the full board regarding these discussions and recommend next steps in the appointment of the next commissioner of education," Young said. The board, which meets again Friday, has said it expects to name a new commissioner this month.
Toni Konz Tatman, interim communications director for the Kentucky Department of Education, said she could not disclose the board's pick because negotiations are ongoing.
"Hopefully it will become final soon," she said.
Glass deferred comment to KDE, which Vasquez Heilig declined to comment when asked if he had been contacted to begin contract negotiations.
"I can say how incredibly honored I was to be given an opportunity to discuss a community-based, community-engaged vision fo reducation reform in Kentucky," he said in a message to WDRB News.
"Regardless of what happens, I look forward to the top ranked College of Education in Kentucky (top 30 among publics in the nation) working in collaboration with KDE in every possible way," he said.
Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The commissioner's job has been vacant since former Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, who earned $200,000 annually in the role, negotiated his resignation two days after Gov. Andy Beshear took office and reorganized the state board on Dec. 10.
Kevin Brown, general counsel for JCPS, has served as interim commissioner since Dec. 18.
The state board hired Greenwood/Asher & Associates to lead the search for a new education chief for nearly $150,000.
Greenwood/Asher made 211 contacts, received 49 nominations and reviewed 46 applications before narrowing the field to 11 candidates in June, according to a news release from KDE last week.
The field was later winnowed to four, with the final three accepting a second round of interviews, the release says.
