FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Education has decided to continue looking for a search firm to handle its search for a new education commissioner, voting unanimously Tuesday to reissue a bid solicitation.
Kentucky’s search for a new education commissioner began after a newly reorganized education board, the fulfillment of a campaign pledge from Gov. Andy Beshear, negotiated the resignation of Wayne Lewis on Dec. 12.
Lee Todd, one of three board members tasked with evaluating proposals from prospective search firms, speculated that because the Kentucky Department of Education issued its request for proposals around the holidays, timing might have limited how many responses the board received.
"We think that it's worth going out again and trying to get the best commissioner we can find, and we didn't feel like that was going to happen with the ones that were presented to us," Todd said during Tuesday's meeting.
The board is planning to cast a wide net in its search for a new education commissioner, promising to conduct a national search for KDE's next leader.
Kevin Brown, general counsel for Jefferson County Public Schools and the former top attorney for KDE, is serving as interim education commissioner for a salary of $200,000 until a replacement is hired.
The search firm will identify potential candidates to be state’s next education commissioner, meet with the Kentucky Board of Education to select finalists to interview, conduct background checks on each interviewee, and prepare written recommendations and evaluations on each potential candidate, according to the initial bid solicitation from KDE.
State education officials have said they hope to have a new commissioner in place by July 1.
A vote on the search firm is expected from the Kentucky Board of Education in March.
This report will be updated.
