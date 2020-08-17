LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentuckians may end up receiving some of the $400 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits that President Trump is trying to provide by executive action, despite Gov. Andy Beshear’s dismissing the program last week as “not workable” and unaffordable for the state.
Kentucky is considering participating in the program after federal officials provided more details about how it would work, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet told WDRB News in a statement Friday evening. No decision has been made, state officials said.
After Beshear seemed to rule out Kentucky’s taking part in the program last week, federal officials revealed a crucial change: States would be allowed to count the unemployment benefits they’re already paying as their “match” toward the new benefit.
The change relieves states of funding $100 of the $400 benefit, as Trump originally envisioned.
The governors of Kentucky, New York and other states said they didn’t have the money to provide the match. But the federal government now says it will provide $300 per week even if states don’t kick in the $100.
If Kentucky participates, unemployment claimants would receive an extra $300 per week, not $400.
“The Governor and other state officials are reviewing the additional guidance to determine the feasibility of implementing the proposed weekly supplement for Kentucky’s unemployed in light of the new and evolving guidance from both FEMA and U.S. Department of Labor,” said Marjorie Arnold, chief of staff of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.
Arnold said the state has not made “a final decision” as to whether to apply for the program.
Indiana has also not said whether it will participate in the new federal program. A spokesman for the state Department of Workforce Development said more information would be available in the next day or two.
Trump signed an executive action attempting to provide the unemployment supplement on Aug. 8, saying he would step in amid Congressional gridlock on a new coronavirus relief package.
Democrats included an extension of the $600 per week federal supplement to every unemployment claimant through the end of the year in a bill the Democratic-led House passed in May.
Republicans have balked at the $600 per week, saying it’s so generous that it discourages people from working. The unemployment aid is just one of many partisan disagreements on a virus-relief package.
The New York Times reported last week that Trump’s program, which draws on $44 billion of disaster relief funds, would last about five or six weeks if all states participate.