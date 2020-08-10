LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – President Trump’s executive order to provide an extra $400 per week in unemployment benefits would be unaffordable and administratively unworkable in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
“Right now, we are either going to need some changes in the executive order or Congressional action to make sure we have something that actually works to help our people,” Beshear said on a conference call with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The extra $600 in federally funded benefits provided by the federal CARES expired in Kentucky and Indiana the week of July 27, cutting weekly unemployment benefits by more than half for hundreds of thousands of people.
Democrats want to extend the $600 payments through the end of the year, but Republicans want a lower amount, saying the extra money keeps people from working.
Amid gridlock, Trump stepped in on Saturday, diverting disaster relief money to set up a $400-per-week benefit, with the caveat that states pay 25% of the cost, or $100 per week.
State officials around the country questioned how Trump’s proposal would work and often expressed doubt that they could afford to participate at the level Trump initially set without using federal funds, according to the Associated Press.
On Sunday evening, Trump said states may be able to apply for the federal government to cover the entire cost of the program, the AP reported.
Kentucky is already borrowing hundreds of millions from the federal government to pay regular unemployment benefits after its employer-funded unemployment trust ran out in June.
Beshear said the 25% match would cost Kentucky another $48 million to $60 million per month, but he fears the state could be on the hook for as much as $1.5 billion if the federal funds Trump committed run out and states have to keep the program afloat through the end of year.
“The current form where states would be expected to do a 25% match is something virtually no state can afford or, if they break down the current version, can afford it for very long,” Beshear said.
Speaking later at his daily press conference, Beshear added that administrative hiccups would delay the implementation of Trump's program, whereas the money could get out the door faster if the federal government simply renewed the $600 per week or a fully-funded flat benefit of a different amount.
In Indiana, a spokesman for the state Department of Workforce Development said officials need formal rules from the U.S. Department of Labor before determining whether it can participate in the extra benefits Trump wants to provide.
“We really don’t have any answers yet and won’t be able to speak to specifics until we receive guidance from US (Department of Labor),” spokesman Scott Olson said Monday.
Indiana has about $171 million left in its unemployment trust fund and expects to start borrowing from the feds for regular benefits next month, Olson said.
About 218,000 unemployed Kentuckians are receiving or claiming unemployment benefits, according to the most recent data as of Aug. 1. Kentucky's payments max at $552 per week depending the person's work history.
Sherry Burnett, 37, said she lost her job in late April as a receptionist at a doctor's office.
The enhanced unemployment benefit of $600 meant that her payments came close to fully making up for her lost wages, she said.
With credit card debt she ran up to make ends meet, she is now thinking of odd jobs such as mowing lawns or cleaning pools.
"I've just been trying to not be too stressed out (and) think about what other things I can do to make money to keep feeding the kids," she said.