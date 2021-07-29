LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky school systems should require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status, the state’s public health commissioner announced Thursday.
Dr. Steven Stack said during a news conference with Gov. Andy Beshear and other health officials that the state’s guidance for K-12 school systems has been updated to reflect similar recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that were also revised this week amid an escalation of COVID-19 cases driven by the more infectious delta variant.
"Every analogy that we have right now to schools that are coming back show that if we're not going to start masking and taking other steps, we're going see outbreaks," Beshear said.
The governor reiterated Thursday his view that schools could experience widespread quarantines linked to the spread of COVID-19 "if we don't do the right thing in our schools."
Student quarantines, he said, could also affect the economic productivity of parents.
"Think about a class of 20 kids under 12, where none of them are vaccinated," Beshear said. "A little basic science, a little basic math says you're going to have a whole lot of quarantines, and guess what, you've got a whole lot of kids under 12 that need parental supervision when they're at home, so you've got a whole lot of people that can't show up for their shift or their job in-person."
The CDC and Kentucky Department for Public Health had previously recommended masking only for those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, with some caveats to consider universal masking policies. Children younger than 12 are not eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines.
On Monday, Beshear suggested that school districts consider requiring everyone to wear masks in hopes of maximizing in-person learning for the upcoming school year.
Kentucky’s guidance for schools comes as districts prepare to begin the 2021-22 school year. Jefferson County Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will require universal masking inside schools during the upcoming school year.
The Jefferson County Board of Education approved the new policy after hearing impassioned remarks from parents who supported and opposed requiring masks inside JCPS schools.
Other school districts are either still determining their policies, have recommended those not vaccinated wear masks or made masking optional for the 2021-22 school year.
Representatives of the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, Kentucky Association of School Superintendents and Kentucky School Boards Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the state's updated guidance on masks.
Beshear said another general mask mandate is not currently under consideration.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.