LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – First-time unemployment claims in Kentucky and Indiana fell to their lowest level last week since the pandemic restrictions began in mid-March, but each state’s new jobless claims remain very high by historical standards.
In Kentucky, which is just behind Georgia for the most unemployment claims as a share of the workforce, first-time claims fell to 42,793 in the week ended May 30, according to federal data released Thursday.
That’s the lowest weekly level since jobless claims began spiking in the week ended March 21. But it’s still 18 times higher than at the same time in 2019.
About 44% of Kentucky’s workforce has filed for unemployment benefits since March 1, second only to Georgia (47%), according to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce analysis of data through the week ended May 23.
Kentucky has received nearly 900,000 new jobless claims in the eleven weeks ended May 30, according to the federal data.
Indiana has seen 22% of its workforce apply for jobless aid, ranking 26th among states, according to the U.S. Chamber analysis.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has said the state’s high level of jobless claims reflects not only the impact of his executive orders closing businesses like day cares and restaurants, but the fact that his administration opened unemployment insurance to workers like independent contractors, who are traditionally ineligible for the payments.
Indiana saw 23,591 new jobless claims in the week ended May 30, marking the Hoosier state’s tenth-consecutive week of declining first-time claims. Indiana has seen 718,732 new jobless claims since the week ended March 21.