LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100,000 people filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance benefits in Kentucky and in Indiana last week, continuing the unprecedented level of jobless claims.
Kentucky saw first-time claims rise to 117,135 in the week ended April 4, eclipsing the previous week's historical record of 113,149.
In Indiana, first-time claims of 133,639 dipped slightly from the previous week but remained very elevated compared to historic norms.
Nationally, another 6.6 million filed for jobless benefits, mirroring the previous week.
The Associated Press reports that United States has reached a grim landmark: More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak.
More than 20 million people may lose jobs this month. The unemployment rate could hit 15% when the April employment report is released in early May.