LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Labor Cabinet has subpoenaed Jefferson County Public Schools and Oldham County Schools for more information on the "sick outs" that shuttered the state's largest school district six times in a two-week period.
JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy confirmed that JCPS received the cabinet's subpoena Wednesday, though she declined to say exactly what information the cabinet sought. WDRB News has requested a copy of the subpoena, but one was not immediately available.
Oldham County Schools Communications Director Lori McDowell told WDRB News that OCS also received a subpoena from the Labor Cabinet. The agency wants OCS to supply the same information originally sought by the Kentucky Department of Education in March, she said.
Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis requested the names of teachers who asked for sick leave along with districts' policies on sick leave and any documentation submitted by those who asked for time off.
A Labor Cabinet spokeswoman did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.
Other school districts reached by WDRB News did not immediately return requests for comment.
The Labor Cabinet's subpoena comes after JCPS and other districts submitted the names of teachers who requested sick leave during days in which they closed. Some JCPS teachers forced the district's closure six times during the closing weeks of this year's legislative session, protesting three bills that they contend would have hurt public education.
Only one of those bills, which would give JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and his successors authority to hire principals, passed the General Assembly and was signed into law by Gov. Matt Bevin.
Lewis has also asked school districts to amend their sick leave policies, hoping to end the future use of "sick outs."
Lewis had said he would not push for teachers to be punished if there were no further work stoppages. The Labor Cabinet can penalize teachers up to $1,000 for participating in work stoppages, Lewis said in a March 27 memo to 10 superintendents.
