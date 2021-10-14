LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Danville man facing several charges after allegedly assaulting two Transportation Security Administration officers in June while screaming, “I want my plane to Iraq,” has pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor assault charge and will face no more jail time, according to court records.
One of the TSA agents at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was taken to a hospital after being punched in the face and pushed by Anthony Stigall on June 15, according to the arrest report. The incident resulted in the Louisville airport being temporarily shut down, according to a police citation.
At the time, Stigall, 40, was charged with felony assault, resisting arrest, fleeing police and criminal trespassing.
On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to an amended count of 4th-degree assault, with a sentence of one year in jail that will be conditionally discharged as long as he stays out of trouble for the next two years. The other charges were dismissed.
Stigall is also not allowed within 50 feet of the airport or any employees, under the conditions of his plea.
Stigall spent 29 days in jail until his bond was reduced. Those days count as part of his punishment in the case, according to court recordds.
At this time, no federal charges have been filed, according to court records.
An airport police officer and TSA agents chased Stigall as he “breached” an airport checkpoint, while screaming and ignoring orders to stop, according to his arrest citation.
Stigall made it to an airport gate before he was captured and handcuffed by the officer and plain clothes DEA Agents, according to police.
It is unclear from the available records how long airport operations where shut down.
At least part of the incident was caught on body cams, according to court records.
