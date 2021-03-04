LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration will roll out a new call center and a new “user interface” for unemployment insurance claimants soon, Beshear’s general counsel said Thursday.
Amy Cubbage said the state has secured federal funding for the call center and is hiring for it.
Kentucky currently schedules 125 phone appointments per day about six weeks in advance. As WDRB reported Wednesday, the appointments are in such demand that they’re snapped up immediately each night about midnight.
“As soon as those people are trained, and we have everything in place, that will significantly increase our call capacity,” Cubbage said, without providing specific figures.
Cubbage said the call center will be open by the end of April.
