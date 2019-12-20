LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Public Service Commission on Friday rejected Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest’s challenge to the utility regulator’s 2017 approval of a 12-mile natural gas pipeline that Louisville Gas & Electric plans to build through Bullitt County, including through land owned by Bernheim.
The commission, a three-person body appointed by former Gov. Matt Bevin, also rejected two similar challenges to the controversial pipeline filed by residents of the area.
While the regulator’s ruling is a win for LG&E, the company still has obstacles to overcome before it can begin construction on the pipeline.
LG&E has filed lawsuits to condemn Bernheim land and other property in Bullitt County needed for the pipeline. Those cases are pending.
The utility also has yet to receive a key permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needed for work to start.
Bernheim has 20 days to submit more information to the commission in hopes of persuading the body to reconsider Friday’s ruling. The two individuals, Kimberly Brown and Vanessa Allen, have already passed that threshold in their cases.
The commission’s decisions can also be appealed to Franklin Circuit Court. A Bernheim spokesman did not immediately return a call for comment.
The key argument in Bernheim's challenge was that the forest was aggrieved by the fact that LG&E provided no notice to the public or affected land owners of the pipeline plan before the regulator approved it in 2017.
Therefore, neither Bernheim or others had the chance to inform the commission of their objections to the planned route.
But the commission ruled Friday that, unlike with electric transmission lines, state law does not require utilities to notify the public when seeking approval for gas pipelines.
The commission also noted that Bernheim's case is undermined by the fact that the nonprofit organization did not acquire the land in the pipeline path until 2018, the year after the commission approved the pipeline.
RELATED:
SUNDAY EDITION | Proposed LG&E pipeline cuts through Bernheim land, raises neighbors’ concern
SUNDAY EDITION | Under Kentucky rules, Bullitt County pipeline plan avoided public notice
LG&E spurned Bullitt County pipeline route recommended in 2015 study
Kentucky conservation board sides with Bernheim Forest in legal fight over pipeline
LG&E asks state to toss out Bernheim complaint over Bullitt County pipeline
WDRB.com reporter Marcus Green contributed to this story.